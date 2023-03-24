TS SSC 2023 hall ticket released on bse.telangana.gov.in

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released TS SSC Hall Tickets 2023 on Friday, March 24.
Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website of BSE, Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.
The TS SSC admit cards have been released for regular, private, OSSC, and vocational students appearing for the board examination in 2023.
Exam Timings
The exam will take place from April 3 to April 13 in one shift, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.
Students have to carry their admit cards to the examination centre for appearing in the exam.
Steps to download TS SSC 2023 ADMIT CARD:
Visit the official website of BSE Telangana
Click on hall tickets for TS SSC Public Examinations 2023.
Open TS 10th hall ticket 2023 link.
Select your district and school’s name from the list.
Enter name and DOB.
Cross-check all the details and submit the form.
The hall ticket for the exam will appear on the screen
Download the BSE Telangana 10th class hall tickets 2023.
