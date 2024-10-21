 TS PGLCET 2025: Phase 2 Counselling Registration Starts Today At lawcet.tsche.ac.in
TS PGLCET 2025: Phase 2 Counselling Registration Starts Today At lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is set to start the Phase 2 registration procedure for the postgraduate law common admission test (TS PGLCET 2025) today, October 21, 2024. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at lawcet.tsche.ac.in for phase 2 counselling.

According to the schedule, candidates who have already finished the TS PGLCET certificate verification during the first counselling phase can use the web alternatives for the second phase. The choices made during the first round of TS PGLCET counselling, however, will not be carried over or taken into account for the second round. 

Important dates: 

Online Registration cum Verification: October 21 to 24, 2024

Display of Verified List of Eligible Registered Candidates: October 24, 2024

Exercising Web Options - Phase II: October 25 to 26, 2024

Edit of Web Options - Phase II: October 27, 2024

List of Provisionally Selected Candidates: October 30, 2024

Reporting at Concerned Colleges: November 1 to 5, 2024

How to register for TS PGLCET Counselling 2024 Phase 2: 

Step 1: Visit the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the phase 2 registration link.

Step 3: Candidates must enter the necessary information on a new page that appears on the screen.

Step 4: Pay the application fees and upload the necessary files.

Step 5: Download and print the TS PGLCET Counselling 2024 confirmation paper for your records.

Application fees:

SC/ST category: INR 500; 

General category: INR 800

A non-refundable registration fee is required of candidates in order to take part in the TS PGLCET 2024 phase 2 counselling process.

The payment must be paid online to the "Secretary, TGCHE" using a credit card, debit card, or internet banking. Regardless of the outcome of admission, this cost is non-refundable and necessary for registration and verification.

