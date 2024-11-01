TS PGLCET 2024 Phase 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Results OUT At lawcet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET 2024) counselling phase 2 allocation result has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). To view the results, interested and qualified candidates who registered for the second round of counselling can go to the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Between November 1 and November 5, 2024, candidates who have been assigned seats must report to the designated colleges.

How to check TS PGLCET counselling 2024 phase 2 seat allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the appropriate link for TS PGLCET counselling 2024 from the webpage.

Step 3: A new page will be displayed to you.

Step 4: Select the link for the second step of the provisional allocation login.

Step 4: Log on to the website by entering your rank and hall ticket number.

Step 5: The TS PGLCET counselling 2024 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the copy. Print it for future reference.

Required documents:

The following documents must be brought by candidates when they report to the college for TS PGLCET 2024 counselling.

TS PGLCET 2024 rank card

Allotment letter

Hall ticket

Degree certificate

Memorandum of marks

Transfer certificate (TC)

Bonafide certificates

Caste certificate (if applicable), Residence certificate or domicile certificate (if applicable)

Aadhaar card or any other valid ID proof

Passport-size photographs