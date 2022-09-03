TS PGECET 2022 results out on pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Representative Image | Unsplash

The results of the TS PGECET 2022, the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, have been released today. The official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in, provides access to the TS PGECET 2022 rank card for candidates who took the tests.

To view the results, candidates must enter their hall ticket number, registration number, and birthdate.

The rank card will contain the exam results for those who took the exam. The further admissions will be based on the TS PGECET Rank and the availability of seats.

Candidates will be deemed qualified for the TS PGECET if they receive at least 30% of the possible points. Check the instructions on the official website for downloading your rank card.

To download the TS PGECET 2022 Rank Card: