TS PGECET 2022 results out on pgecet.tsche.ac.in

The results of the TS PGECET 2022, the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, have been released today. The official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in, provides access to the TS PGECET 2022 rank card for candidates who took the tests.
To view the results, candidates must enter their hall ticket number, registration number, and birthdate.
The rank card will contain the exam results for those who took the exam. The further admissions will be based on the TS PGECET Rank and the availability of seats.
Candidates will be deemed qualified for the TS PGECET if they receive at least 30% of the possible points. Check the instructions on the official website for downloading your rank card.
To download the TS PGECET 2022 Rank Card:
Go to pgecet.tsche.ac.in., the official webpage.
Click the "Download rank card" link at the bottom of the main page.
A new login page will be launched.
Enter the hall ticket number, registration number, and birthdate.
TS PGECET rank card for 2022 will appear on the screen.
Save and download it for later use.