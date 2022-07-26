e-Paper Get App

TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key Out; Here's how to download answer key

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 08:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Today, July 26, the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 answer key was made public. The TS LAWCET 2022 answer key may be viewed and downloaded from the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in by test takers. Osmania University also made available the master question papers and response sheets along with the LAWCET answer key. Candidate response sheets can be downloaded by inputting their registration number, birthdate, and mobile number.

The TS LAWCET answer key is subject to challenge from July 26 through July 28, 2022. Online grievances can be filed by candidates in the required format and with the appropriate processing cost. Osmania University issued a statement stating that "the objections made in any other form or going forward will not be accepted and no correspondence in respect thereof will be tolerated."

Here's how to download TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key:

  • Visit lawcet.tsche.ac.in, the website's official page.

  • Select the "Master Question Papers" link on the homepage.

  • Select the desired link to the exam, then check your answers.

  • Take a printout of it after downloading it for your records.

