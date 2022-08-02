TS ICET Answer Key 2022 to be released on August 4 at icet.tsche.ac.in; here's how to download

ANI File Photo

Warangal: According to the latest information, the preliminary Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) answer key would be made available on August 4th, 2022 by Kakatiya University, Warangal. The TS ICET answer key 2022 can be downloaded from the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in. To get the TS ICET answer key, they will need to provide their login information, which includes their date of birth and roll number.

In addition, the prototype TS ICET answer key will include a provision for authorities to raise concerns. Candidates will have until August 8, 2022, at 5 PM, to object to the Telangana ICET answer key. The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test is required for enrollment in the M.B.A. and M.C.A. programmes at all of the state's universities and institutions that are connected with them.

Here's how to download TS ICET 2022 answer key:

1. Candidates can download the TS ICET 2022 answer key from the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

2. Candidates can download it by clicking on the link - Master Question Paper & Preliminary Keys.

3. Individuals can then download the TS ICET answer key pdf and match the responses.

How to raise objections against TS ICET 2022 answer key 2022

Candidate objections and challenges to the answers can be made after the answer key has been made public. For each question they object to, they will be compelled to pay a fee. The preliminary TS ICET 2022 objection link will be accessible on the official website, candidates are reminded.

By August 8th, 2022, they can submit their objection link applications. They should be aware that the link will close at 5 p.m. and that individuals who miss the deadline won't be allowed to voice their concerns unless there has been a recent notification regarding the date of an extension.