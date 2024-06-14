TS ICET 2024 Result Today At icet.tsche.ac.in; Here's How To Download Scorecard

Kakatiya University is set to release the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) Result 2024 today, June 14. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can access and download their score cards from the official websites, icet.tsche.ac.in.

Website to check the result:

icet.tsche.ac.in

manabadi.co.in

Key Dates:

TS ICET 2024 Exam: June 5-6, 2024

Preliminary answer key released: June 8, 2024

Last date to raise objections: June 9, 2024

Official results and final answer key: June 14, 2024

The TS ICET 2024 rank card will provide essential information for candidates, including their name, roll number, sectional and overall scores, and their rank in the exam. To access their results, candidates will need their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

How to Check TS ICET Result 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official TS ICET website, icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the "TS ICET 2024 Results" link.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and any other required credentials.

Step 4: Submit your details.

Step 5: Your TS ICET 2024 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your scorecard and print a copy for your records.

Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of their rank card for future reference, as it will be required during the admission process. Students are advised to visit the official websites for the latest updates and further instructions regarding the admission procedure.