 TS ECET 2023 registration to close tomorrow at ecet.tsche.ac.in, direct link here
Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in. Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test will be conducted on May 20.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
APSCHE to end registration process for AP ICET 2023 | Representational pic

Hyderabad: Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023 registration process will be closed by the Osmania University, Hyderabad tomorrow, May 8.

Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date for the submission of the applictaion form was May 2. The TS ECET 2023 registration process started on March 2.

Registration Fee for TS ECET

For General category : Rs. 900

SC/ST category: Rs. 500

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test will be conducted on May 20.

The TS ECet 2023 admit card will be released on May 16.

Direct link to apply

Steps to apply for TS ECET 2023:

  • Visit the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Fill out the application form

  • Check your payment status

  • Download and take a printout of the confirmation page.

