TS ECET 2023 registration to close tomorrow at ecet.tsche.ac.in, direct link here

Hyderabad: Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023 registration process will be closed by the Osmania University, Hyderabad tomorrow, May 8.
Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in.
Earlier, the last date for the submission of the applictaion form was May 2. The TS ECET 2023 registration process started on March 2.
Registration Fee for TS ECET
For General category : Rs. 900
SC/ST category: Rs. 500
Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test will be conducted on May 20.
The TS ECet 2023 admit card will be released on May 16.
Steps to apply for TS ECET 2023:
Visit the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in
Pay the application fee.
Fill out the application form
Check your payment status
Download and take a printout of the confirmation page.
