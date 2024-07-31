TS EAMCET Counselling 2024 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Results Declared; Website Down At The Moment

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative

Today, July 31, 2024, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education released the results of the second round of the TS EAMCET seat distribution. The candidate login allows access to the TS EAPCET Phase 2 allotment order. On the official counselling website, tgeapcet.nic.in, students who have applied for the allotment process can download the allotment letter.

However, the official website is not responding at the moment. This may be because of the heavy traffic on the website. Students are advised to wait and then try again.

There will be three stages to the counselling for the TS EAMCET 2024. The choice-filling window will be open from August 9 to 10, and the third and final session of counselling will start on August 8. On August 13, the Phase 3 Provisional Seat Allotment Results will be made public.

How to check?



-Visit TS EAMCET counseling's official website.

-Select the link for the EAMCET counselling allotment sequence.

-Enter your date of birth and hall ticket number to log in.

-The phase 2 allotment letter for the TS EAMCET will be shown.

-Download the admissions allotment order.

Document Verification Process

On the official website, the TS EAMCET counselling phase 2 allotment order is made public. Students assigned seats as per the published schedule have until August 2, 2024, to report to the designated universities with the required paperwork.

Required documents-



TS EAMCET Rank Card

TS EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket

Pass Certificate from 6th to 12th standard

Aadhaar Card

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificates

Category certificates for PwD/Children of Armed Personnel (CAP)/NCC/Sports/Minority Certificate

Residential Certificate for candidates who do not have any institutionalised education.

Transfer Certificate from the school last attended.

TS EAMCET 2024

The TS EAMCET Engineering exam for this year took place from May 9 to May 11, and the exams for the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams were given on May 7 and 8. The exam was taken by almost 2.40 lakh candidates, and the results were released on May 18.