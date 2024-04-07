TS EAMCET 2024 Application Correction Facility To Begin Tomorrow At eapcet.tsche.ac.in

Representational image

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will commence the application correction facility for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024. Candidates who successfully completed the registration will be able to edit their TS EAPCET application form 2024 on the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Applicants will have to login to open the TS EAMCET 2024 form and make changes. The last date to modify the application is April 12.

The TS EAPCET registration window closed on April 6 without late fee. However, those interested who have not applied yet can do so till May 1. There will be different amounts of late fee for different dates.

Go to the official website: eapcet.tsche.ac.in

Login with the credentials given to you.

Edit the application form as required.

Review the details and submit the changes.

Save the form and take a screenshot.

TS EAPCET 2024 admit card will be issued on April 29.

The entrance exam will be conducted on May 7 and 8 for engineering courses, and on May 9, 10, and 11 for agriculture and pharmacy.