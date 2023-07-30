 TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Results Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Results Soon

TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Results Soon

After phase 2 provisional seat allotment results 2023 candidates will be able to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the website from July 31 to August 2. The final phase of seat allotment results will be released on August 9.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Results | Representational Pic

The TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 provisional seat allotment results will be announced soon. As per various media reports it can be released on or before July 31. Candidates can download the TS EAMCET 2023 phase 2 seat allotment results from the official website at tseamcet.nic.in.

After phase 2 provisional seat allotment results 2023 candidates will be able to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the website from July 31 to August 2. The final phase of seat allotment results will be released on August 9.

Read Also
TS EAMCET Phase 2 Counselling: Registration Begins Today At tseamcet.nic.in
article-image

Steps to check TS EAMCET 2023 phase 2 seat allotment result 2023:

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the TS EAMCET 2023 phase 2 seat allotment result

Key in your login details and submit

Check the TS EAMCET phase seat allotment results

Download and take print for future reference

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Govt Directs DMs to Conduct Regular Inspection of Schools

Bihar: Govt Directs DMs to Conduct Regular Inspection of Schools

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out At mcc.nic.in

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out At mcc.nic.in

Delhi: Three Schoolchildren Feared Drowned in Yamuna

Delhi: Three Schoolchildren Feared Drowned in Yamuna

TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Results Soon

TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Results Soon

Gorakhpur: 18 Members Of Right Wing Student's Union Expelled By University For Violence On July 21

Gorakhpur: 18 Members Of Right Wing Student's Union Expelled By University For Violence On July 21