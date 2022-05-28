TS EAMCET 2022 registration ends today, know how to apply at eamcet.tsche.ac.in |

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 registration procedure will be closed today. On the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in, the Telangana EAMCET application form 2022 is accessible. To avoid paying a late fee, candidates who want to appear for the TS EAMCET exam should register as soon as possible.



The EAMCET 2022 application correction window will be open from May 30 to June 6. The deadline for submitting the TS EAMCET registration form with a late charge of Rs 250 is June 7, and the deadline for submitting the form with a late fee of Rs 500 is June 17. On June 25, the TS EAMCET admit card 2022 will be released.

1. Go to the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in

2. Select the link "TS EAMCET 2022 registration"

3. Pay the registration fee.

4. Fill in the application form and upload the required documents

5. Submit and download the TS EAMCET 2022 application form



JNTU, Hyderabad conducts the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programmes.

