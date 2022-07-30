TS EAMCET 2022 answer key released, here's how to download at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 provisional answer key has been made available by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad. The TS EAMCET 2022 answer key can be found on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in, in PDF format. The JNTU has released the TS EAMCET response sheet along with the TS EAMCET preliminary answer key.

Candidates can compare their scores to the EAMCET answer key using the Telangana EAMCET response sheet and then object if there are any discrepancies. Candidates that disagree with the answer key have until August 1 to challenge it.

Here's how to download answer key:

Go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Select the "Master Question Papers and Preliminary Keys (E)" link.

Select the subject whose TS EAMCET 2022 answer key is required.

Download the answer key to check the correct responses.

JNTU Hyderabad conducts the TS EAMCET on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). For admission into the various undergraduate (UG) engineering and pharmacy programmes provided by the university and private colleges throughout Telangana, the entrance exam is a must.