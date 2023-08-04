Truecaller CEO Offers Job To Canadian Student On Twitter Who Was Trolled For Her Comment

Indian Origin Student In Canada Says "It was Dream To Come Here and Go Out of India" | Twitter @desimojito

Recently a video of an Indian student studying in Canada went viral on various social media platforms in which she said leaving India was her dream. Following her comments, the girl (Ekta) was trolled by netizens on the micro blogging site X, formerly Twitter that left many Indians upset for her irresponsible statement. Now Truecaller's CEO Alan Mamedi came forward to her rescue. The co-founder of the caller-identification application on Thursday extended support to Ekta on the Twitter, welcoming her to join Truecaller's any office in the world.

The student was heard replying to a question in the video saying that it was her ‘dream to leave India’. In the same video she further revealed that after completing her degree in biotech in the north American country, she plans to involve a career in business. She added that her favourite thing about living in Canada was enjoying the ‘scenery, sunrise and sunset’. Ekta was criticised online for the statements about her home country.

The CEO in the micro-bloggingg site also advised her not to listen to these trolls and invited her to work with his company anywhere in the world after finishing her studies. He also called out the people slamming her for working towards achieving her dream.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "People really want to misunderstand her to make fun of her. This is not OK!! Ekta, don't listen to all these clowns making fun of you. I think you're cool and living the dream! When you're done with school, you're welcome to work at Truecaller in any of our offices around the world."

People really want to misunderstand her to make fun of her. This is not OK!! Ekta, don't listen to all these clowns making fun of you. I think you're cool and living the dream! When you're done with school, you're welcome to work at Truecaller in any of our offices around the 🌏 https://t.co/PuotNAMwKK — Alan Mamedi (@AlanMamedi) August 3, 2023

The twitter post by Alan Mamedi garnered mixed reactions from users with some calling it a ‘gimmick to earn brownie points’. However, other users praised him for the ‘wonderful gesture’. One user commented, "Wow! Wholesome gesture."

A third user questioned Mamedi for ‘offering a job’ without knowing her skills. "So you don't need to know any of her qualifications and skills to hire her? A biotech grad at Truecaller? How people got jobs in the 60s. Just knowing each other was enough and you've taken a step further. No interview, no CV. Coz she left India (like millions), she gets a job!," the person wrote on X.

Mamedi responds to comments like above saying, "A well educated person is a person with high ambitions to learn new things. That's all you need. PS. Our CFO is a space physicist." Lauding Ekta for studying biotech, he added that he will strive to help her to prove that bullying was wrong.

"What does home country have to do with this? You think it's easy to get into universities without excellent grades? Especially biotech? She clearly has high ambitions in life, and those are people I want to work with. Also, to demonstrate that bullying is not OK, I will help her," he wrote in reply to another comment.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)