TRS Member comments on Rahul’s visit to Osmania University

Nizamabad: Kavitha Kalvakuntla, member of the Legislative Council from the TRS Party, commented during the press meet,

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi never talked in the favor of Telangana. Don't know why he is coming to Warangal & Osmania University now.”

She also referred to the paddy crop issue when Rahul Gandhi was asked to step forward for the farmers in Telangana but he did not. She claimed his agenda behind visiting Warangal was purely political. The Vice-chancellor of the University, Prof. Ravinder Yadav, has also been against letting Rahul Gandhi conduct any ‘face-to-face’ interaction with the university students on the campus.

In reaction to this decision, members of the National Students’ Union of India(NSUI) protested outside the University premises to authorize Rahul Gandhi’s visit. They were taken into custody by the Telangana police for obstructing the public servants from conducting their duties. Circle Inspector, Ramesh Naik, reported that the students pelted stones and pushed the police staff, including the female constables while protesting. 18 students were detained during the protest.

Revanth Reddy, the Congress chief from Telangana, has informed that Rahul Gandhi will visit the detained members of NSUI in the Chanchalguda Jail. He will be visiting Telangana for two days on 6th and 7th May.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 04:02 PM IST