Trivandrum Medical College: Global experts to talk about challenges in health sector |

Globally renowned experts in several domains of medical science will share their views into the current trends and challenges in health sector, especially on the colossal impact of viruses, at the three-day international Medical Convention starting here on August 26 to mark the platinum jubilee celebrations of Trivandrum Medical College (TMC). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conclave at the Diamond Jubilee Alumni Auditorium, Trivandrum Medical College, at 5 pm on August 26, co-patron of the platinum jubilee organizing committee Kadakampally Surendran MLA said.

The event is organized jointly by TMC Alumni Association, Kerala University of Health Sciences, State Medical Education Department, Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Government Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram, Government Nursing College, Thiruvananthapuram; SCTIMST; IMA Thiruvananthapuram, and Students Union, TMC.

In various sessions and seminars in three days, an impressive line-up of speakers including Prof Roberto Gallo, renowned pioneer of virology, will speak on the health challenges ahead, followed by interactions, a release issued by the Medical College said.

The government attached top priority to the development of TMC as the premier healthcare and medical education institution of the state, Mr Surendran said. The state government's aim is to develop TMC as an institution on the model of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS).

Massive development project costing Rs 717 crore is the platinum jubilee gift from the government to TMC. The first phase of work has already been completed. The second and third phases will be completed in three to four years. Out of the sanctioned amount, Rs 300 crore is earmarked for purchasing the most advanced medical equipment for the medical college, Mr Surendran said.

Dr C John Panicker, organizing chairman of the Platinum Jubilee Convention, said it is significant that the new era of modern medicine in Kerala was ushered in by the founding of TMC seven decades back.