Tripura's first dental college likely to start in July 2023

Agartala: Tripura is set to get its first dental college by the next academic session starting June or July, an MLA said.

The college will be set up in the new building of IGM Hospital here, said legislator Dr Dilip Kumar Das.

Based on an expert committee’s recommendations, the Health Department has already created some infrastructure for classrooms, operation theatres, pathology and administrative work, Das, who is also the head of the IGM Hospital’s Rogi Kalayn Samity, said.