Tripura University Student Alleges Sexual Abuse by Assistant Professor

Agartala: A final-year student of Tripura University has lodged an FIR, alleging that she was sexually abused by an assistant professor of the varsity, police said on Tuesday. The alleged incident took place inside the campus on Monday, when the accused called the Sociology Department student for an oral examination, they said.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Law and Order Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said the police have registered a case of sexual abuse against the assistant professor. The woman, in her early 20s, claimed that the accused sexually harassed her instead of asking her questions related to the examination. Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Ganga Prasad Prasain said an impartial inquiry will be conducted into the allegation.

“Tripura University is a central university, and it functions under certain rules and regulations. The authorities will constitute a committee to probe the allegation, and action will be taken based on the finding,” he told reporters.