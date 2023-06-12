Tripura TBJEE Result 2023 Out at tbjee.nic.in, Check Documents Required For Counselling

TBJEE 2023 Result Out | Representative image

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has declared the TJEE Result 2023 today, June 12 at 3:00 PM. Students who appeared in the TJEE can check the results from the official website at tbjee.nic.in or tripura.gov.in or tbresults.tripura.gov.in

Tripura TJEE 2023 was held on April 25, 2023 in three shifts; 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM (Physics & Chemistry), 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM (Biology) and 2:45 PM to 3:30 PM (Mathematics) across the state.

Direct Link to check TBJEE 2023 Result

Steps to download TBJEE 2023 Result:

Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on Tripura TJEE Result 2023 link

Key in your registration number and date of birth

Your TJEE Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a hardcopy of the same for future reference

The counselling process is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the month of June-July 2023.

Documents required for TBJEE Counselling 2023:

• Admit card of Madhyamik Examination or equivalent / Birth certificate as proof of age

• Admit card / H.S (+2 stage) Examination or equivalent examination/ certificate from concerned institution as proof of appearing in H.S (+2 stage) Examination

• Marksheet of (a) H.S (+2 stage) or equivalent Examination and (b) Madhyamik or equivalent Examination

• PRTC (not Citizenship certificate)/ other certificates as proof of residency** of the applicant or his/ her father/mother from the appropriate authority, which one is applicable

• Caste (SC/ ST) Certificate of the candidate from the appropriate authority where applicable

• Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Certificate issued by District Disabilities Rehabilitation

• Centres (DDRC) or competent authority approved by the State Government, if any

• Ward of Ex-Serviceman Certificate from Directorate of Sainik Welfare

• BPL ration card from the appropriate authority where applicable

• Certificate regarding the period of stay of Candidate / Father / Mother for not less than five years in case of wards of Ex-Serviceman/ Serving Defence Personnel, issued by the appropriate authority, where necessary

• Certificate showing the proof of Serving Defence Personnel, issued by the appropriate authority where necessary

• Seat surrendered certificate from concerned department, if applicable