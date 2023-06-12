Tripura TBJEE 2023 Result To Be Out Soon at tbjee.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TB JEE) will declare the TB JEE Reults today, June 12 at 3 pm. Candidates appeared for the TBJEE 2023 examination can check the results on the official websites. Candidates can check the TBJEE 2023 results using their login credentials.
The TBJEE 2023 results will be available on tbjee.nic.in, tripura.gov.in, and tbresults.tripura.gov.in. The TBJEE 2023 final answer key was released on May 31. The Tripura Joint Entrance Examination was conducted on April 25.
Steps to check TBJEE 2023 result:
To check the TBJEE results candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the TBJEE 2023 result link
Key in your login credentials.
TJEE result 2023 will appear on the screen
Download the TJEE 2023 results
Take a printout for future reference.