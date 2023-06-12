 Tripura TBJEE 2023 Result To Be Out Soon at tbjee.nic.in
The TBJEE 2023 results will be available on tbjee.nic.in, tripura.gov.in, and tbresults.tripura.gov.in. The TBJEE 2023 final answer key was released on May 31. The Tripura Joint Entrance Examination was conducted on April 25.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 03:09 PM IST
TBJEE 2023 Result | Representational Pic

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TB JEE) will declare the TB JEE Reults today, June 12 at 3 pm. Candidates appeared for the TBJEE 2023 examination can check the results on the official websites. Candidates can check the TBJEE 2023 results using their login credentials.

Check Notification here

Steps to check TBJEE 2023 result:

  • To check the TBJEE results candidates can follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on the TBJEE 2023 result link

  • Key in your login credentials.

  • TJEE result 2023 will appear on the screen

  • Download the TJEE 2023 results

  • Take a printout for future reference.

Farmer's Son Tops Class 12th Exam In Tripura; Likely To Pursue Psychology Ahead
article-image
