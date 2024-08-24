Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Choice Filling Process Extended Till August 27 | Representational Pic

The deadline for completing the Tripura NEET UG 2024 counselling choice-filling process has been extended by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tripura. Candidates who have registered may complete the options on the official website, dmeonline.tripura.gov.in, till August 27.



The deadline for the counselling procedure has been moved up to August 27 from August 24. Furthermore, on August 23, the board gave candidates a 24-hour window that ran from 3 p.m. to midnight to evaluate and revise their documentation.

Application Fees



For the Tripura NEET 2024 counselling, General and OBC-NCL (State Domicile) applicants must pay Rs 2,000, while General-EWS – OBC-NCL (Non Domicile) candidates must pay Rs 1,800. However, the Tripura NEET counselling cost for 2024 is Rs 1,500 for applicants from reserved groups, including Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Person with Disabilities (PwD), and Transgender.

How to register?

-Visit the official website, dmeonline.tripura.gov.in.

-Go to the webpage's "Apply Online" section and select it.

-To get to the registration page, pick the drop-down menu next to "Admission for the UG course."

-Enter your NEET application or roll number now.

-Fill out the required fields, scan the papers, and email them in the format specified.

-Pay the application cost in step 6.

-Print or save the Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2024 application for future reference.

Candidates will be assigned seats based on the NEET UG merit list and reservation criteria after using the choice-filling capability. The candidates will have the option to accept or reject the designated position. They will have to download the provisional allotment letter from the official website if they accept the seat.