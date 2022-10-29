Tripura NEET UG 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result to be out on October 30 |

Agartala: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tripura has updated the Tripura NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result date. According to the official reports, the counselling result will be declared tomorrow, October 30. Once declared, candidates can check their result on the official website-- dme.tripura.gov.in.

Shortlisted candidates who wish to confirm their seat in the allotted college must visit the Office of DME Tripura with the required documents from October 31 to November 3, 2022.

According to a statement released by DME Tripura, "The nominations to the intending allotted candidates will be issued at the office of the DME, Bidurkarta Choumuhani, Agartala from November 1 to 3, 2022." The Tripura NEET UG counselling 2022 admission process will take place between November 1 and November 4, 2022.