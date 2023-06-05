Tripura board likely to announce Class 10, 12 results today at tbresults.tripura.gov.in | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is expected to release Class 10 Madhyamik and Class 12 Uccho Madhyamik results today, June 5. The TBSE Class 10 and TBSE Class 12 results will be accessible at tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Along with the TBSE 10th and 12th results, the Tripura board will also publish the madrassa alim, madrasa fazil arts, and madrasa fazil theology exam results today, June 4.

The Tripura 10th Madhyamik exam was held from March 16 to April 18, while the TBSE Higher Secondary Class 12th final exams were held between March 15 and April 19.

To qualify Tripura board TBSE exams 2023, a student will have to obtain a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each paper and in overall.

The following official websites will host the TBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result 2023.

tbse.tripura.gov.in

tripuraresults.nic.in

tbresults.tripura.gov.in

How To Check Result ?

Go to any of the official websites -- tripuraresults.nic.in, tbsetripura.gov.in

Click on the designated TBSE 10th, 12th result 2023 link

Enter log-in credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth

Submit and access TBSE 10th, 12th results 2023

