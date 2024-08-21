Tripura Board JEE PCB 2024 Seat Allotment Results DECLARED at tbjee.nic.in; Check Now!

TJEE PCB 2024 Alloment Results: The seat allotment results for the TJEE PCB 2024 have been released by the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. The candidates who want to check these results can do so on the TJEE's official website, tbjee.nic.in. These results contain the outcomes of the candidates who took part in the counselling procedure.
Within two days of this notice, applicants who have been assigned a seat in the PCM category and would like to switch to a PCB seat must forfeit their PCM seat. If they don't, they won't be able to get a PCB seat.
Documents Required for TJEE 2024 Verification
The letter allocating seats
Rank Card for TJEE 2024
Receipt for Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee
TJEE Admit Card for 2024
Passport size photos
Certificate of Transfer (TC)
Grade 10 Mark Sheets and Certificates
Grade 12 Mark Sheets and Certificates
Certificate of Character
How To Check TJEE Alloments Results?
Step 1: Go to the official website, tbjee.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the given link
Step 3: Now, you need to enter login details
Step 4: The allotment results will now open on the screen
Step 5: Go through the details
Step 6: Save and download for future use
Important Points To Note
Students need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.
It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.