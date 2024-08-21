Tripura Board JEE PCB 2024 Seat Allotment Results DECLARED at tbjee.nic.in; Check Now!

TBJEE |

TJEE PCB 2024 Alloment Results: The seat allotment results for the TJEE PCB 2024 have been released by the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. The candidates who want to check these results can do so on the TJEE's official website, tbjee.nic.in. These results contain the outcomes of the candidates who took part in the counselling procedure.

Within two days of this notice, applicants who have been assigned a seat in the PCM category and would like to switch to a PCB seat must forfeit their PCM seat. If they don't, they won't be able to get a PCB seat.

Documents Required for TJEE 2024 Verification

The letter allocating seats

Rank Card for TJEE 2024

Receipt for Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee

TJEE Admit Card for 2024

Passport size photos

Certificate of Transfer (TC)

Grade 10 Mark Sheets and Certificates

Grade 12 Mark Sheets and Certificates

Certificate of Character

How To Check TJEE Alloments Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website, tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the given link

Step 3: Now, you need to enter login details

Step 4: The allotment results will now open on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Important Points To Note

Students need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.