Tribal Boy From Odisha Becomes First To Pursue MBBS From His Community, Cracks NEET With 348 Marks

Mangala Muduli, a 19-year-old from the Bonda tribe in Odisha, has made history by becoming the first member of his community to pursue medicine. He secured admission to MKCG Medical College in Berhampur after clearing the difficult National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam with 348 marks and ranking 261 in tribal reserved seats.

This achievement is significant, given the Bonda tribe's low literacy rate of 36.61% among all 62 tribes in Odisha, as per the 2011 census. Mangala overcame numerous challenges, including his family's lack of formal education and their reliance on forest produce for survival. He, along with his three siblings, is the first generation learner from their family.

Mangala Muduli, a talented student from the Bonda tribe, has achieved an impressive milestone by securing a place in the prestigious MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur, through NEET 2024. Muduli, who completed his schooling at Mudulipada SSD High School and pursued his… pic.twitter.com/oLhaL1Rotz — ST & SC Development Department (@scstdevdept) August 28, 2024

Mangala's family relies on food from the forest and minor forest produces. Despite being a diligent and hardworking student, he was not expecting to crack the exam and secure a seat in a medical college, as nobody in his family has ever pursued higher education. Some of his family members have moved to cities for work, but nobody has ever entered medical education.

As per a report published in The Hindu, for his initial school education, Mangala trekked a 5-kilometer distance between school and his village to attend the Government-run Mudulipada Residential School. He scored 50% marks in his Class 10 exam. Unlike the usual norms of his village, where most students drop out of school after Class 10, Mangala moved 25 km away from his village to take admission in Class 11 at SSD Senior Secondary School in Govindapalli.

Along with his school education, he also simultaneously enrolled in a coaching center to prepare for the medical entrance exam. Recognizing his true potential, Utkal Keshari Das, Mangala's Science teacher, helped him secure admission to a coaching centre in Balasore, where he studied for the medical entrance exam by cycling 8 km every day.

Mangala always aspired to become a doctor, driven by his community's struggles in accessing health facilities. People from his community are mostly deprived of even primary health care services and usually resort to local methods of curing.