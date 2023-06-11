Transformation over Transaction-Key to creating Sustainable Organizations

Dr.Radhika Vakharia | |

The shift from transactional to transformational leadership reflects an understanding that organizations and individuals thrive when inspired by a higher purpose and a compelling vision. By embracing transformation over transaction, leaders can unlock the full potential of their teams, foster innovation and adaptability, and create a culture of continuous growth and success.

In Greek mythology, the mythological figure named Hades, the ruler of the Underworld, was known as the god of the Underworld. As the keeper of the dead, Hades had to maintain order, enforce rules, and ensure that the souls in his domain were appropriately judged and rewarded or punished.

One of the most famous stories involving Hades is the tale of Orpheus and Eurydice. Orpheus was a gifted musician who fell deeply in love with Eurydice, a beautiful nymph. Tragically, Eurydice died from a snakebite on their wedding day and descended into the Underworld.

Driven by his love for Eurydice, Orpheus made a courageous journey to the Underworld to plead with Hades to release his beloved. Upon arriving, Orpheus used his enchanting music to captivate Hades and Persephone, Hades' wife.

Hades, impressed by Orpheus's talent, offered him a deal. He agreed to release Eurydice back to the land of the living on one condition: Orpheus must walk ahead and lead the way, and Eurydice would follow him. However, he was not allowed to turn back and look at her until they reached the surface of the Earth; otherwise, she would be taken back to the Underworld forever.

In this instance, Hades exemplifies the transactional leader, as he sets clear expectations and outlines the terms of the deal. He establishes a clear exchange between Orpheus and himself, where Orpheus must adhere to Hades' conditions in order to achieve the desired outcome.

Orpheus, desperate to be reunited with his beloved, agreed to Hades' terms and began the ascent from the Underworld, leading Eurydice behind him. However, as they neared the surface, doubt and anxiety crept into Orpheus's heart. Fearing that Hades had deceived him, he turned around to make sure Eurydice was still following, breaking the condition set by Hades.

As a result, Eurydice was abruptly pulled back into the darkness of the Underworld, lost to Orpheus forever.

This myth highlights the transactional nature of Hades' leadership style. He sets clear expectations, offers a reward (the release of Eurydice) for Orpheus's compliance, and establishes consequences (Eurydice's return) for breaking the conditions.

Although Hades' transactional leadership approach played a role in the tragic outcome of the story, it also serves as a reminder of the importance of following established rules and agreements. It emphasizes the need to adhere to clear expectations and the consequences that can arise from deviating from them.

Vincent van Gogh, known for his expressive and vibrant paintings, struggled to find recognition and success during his lifetime. He faced personal challenges, including mental health issues and financial difficulties. However, throughout his artistic journey, Vincent had a constant source of support and guidance in the form of his brother, Theo.

Theo van Gogh, a successful art dealer, recognized Vincent's artistic talent and believed in his unique vision. Despite facing criticism from others and enduring financial strains, Theo stood by Vincent's side, providing him with emotional support, financial assistance, and critical feedback on his work.

Theo's transformative leadership played a pivotal role in Vincent's artistic growth and development. He nurtured Vincent's creativity, encouraged him to explore new artistic techniques, and connected him with other artists and art circles. Theo's belief in Vincent's talent and his unwavering support allowed Vincent to persevere through his struggles and continue to create art.

Sadly, both brothers faced tragic fates, with Vincent passing away at a young age and Theo succumbing to illness shortly after. However, their combined impact on the art world was immeasurable. Vincent's paintings, marked by his emotional intensity and distinctive brushwork, have become iconic and highly influential in the art world.

The story of Vincent and Theo van Gogh highlights how transformative leadership can enable artists to overcome challenges, nurture their creativity, and create a lasting legacy. It emphasizes the importance of supportive networks, mentorship, and a shared vision in fostering an environment where artistic innovation can thrive.

Organizations with transformational leadership tend to outperform those with transactional leadership. While both leadership styles have their merits, numerous studies have shown that transformational leadership has a more positive impact on employee engagement, motivation, and overall organizational performance.

Let us strive to become transformational leaders who inspire, empower, and create lasting change, both in our organizations and in the world at large.