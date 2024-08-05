Tragic! Teacher Collapses, Dies Due To Heart Attack While Dancing With Transgender In Rajasthan's Jaipur; Shocking VIDEO Surfaces

Teacher Collapses, Dies Due To Heart Attack While Dancing With Transgender In Rajasthan's Jaipur | X

Jaipur: An environment of fear has gripped the entire country over the increasing incidents of heart attack coming to the fore from every corner of the country. Another case of sudden death due to heart attack has come to the fore from Rajasthan's Jaipur where a teacher collapsed while dancing with a transgender during a function and died on the spot due to heart attack.

The terrifying incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the teacher is dancing enthusiastically during a function which was held for the celebration of retirement of his elder brother. The incident occurred in Bhainslana village of Kishangarh-Renwal tehsil and the teacher has been identified as Manna Ram Jakhar who was dancing at the bhajan sandhya.

It can be seen in the video that the teacher is dancing with a female dancer on the bhajan "Ik Din Mar Jaunga Li Kanuda Thari Muskaan Ke Maare," when he suddenly suffered heart attack and collapsed on the ground and died on the spot. Manna Ram was a resident of Mundanon ki Dhani in Jodhpur and was working as a teacher at government upper primary school in Jud village. The bhajan was organised at Jaalwali Balaji temple and the event started at around 10PM with singer Rahul performing at the function.

Manna Ram was dancing enthusiastically to the bhajans initially and took rest for some time. However, when the mentioned started playing, he started to dance again and after dancing for around 2-3 minutes, he collapsed due to the heart attack and died. The family members present at the spot rushed to help him by applying pressure to his chest. Unfortunately, they were not able to save him. He was declared dead when they reached the hospital.

The incidents of heart attacks are occurring on a large scale after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the globe. Many videos have surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that people are dying due to heart attacks while dancing, working out at the gym and also while watching television at home. The age group which have been affected due to sudden heart attacks ranges from children to elderly people. Few are saved as they get timely CPR and many lose their lives as they do not even get time for receiving medical treatment.

The government should provide training of giving CPR to its employees and also other people to tackle the situation of sudden heart attacks occurring on a large scale in the country. The government should address the issue seriously and take account of the people's cardiovascular health and should also spread awareness to the people over the increasing number of cases in the country.