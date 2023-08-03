 Tragic Incident: Student Takes Extreme Step After Parents Deny Pocket Money
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTragic Incident: Student Takes Extreme Step After Parents Deny Pocket Money

Tragic Incident: Student Takes Extreme Step After Parents Deny Pocket Money

A 17-year-old boy, when his father was away and his mother was in the kitchen, allegedly hanged himself in his room.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Student Takes Extreme Step After Parents Deny Pocket Money |

A 17-year-old boy from Kuthar in the city allegedly died by suicide in his home on Thursday as he was reportedly dejected after his parents did not give him pocket money on the first day of his diploma course at Karnataka Polytechnic, Mangaluru.

The deceased Sushanth, son of Bhasker Poojary and Dakshayini, was residing at Subhash Nagar in Kuthar, police sources said.

Sushanth, who had completed his PUC at Capitanio college here, was admitted to KPT to pursue mechanical diploma course on Wednesday.

Sources said that his parents did not give him Rs 500 on the first day of classes, so he stayed back at home. Later, when his father was away and mother was in the kitchen, he allegedly hanged himself in his room.

Read Also
Karnataka: Two College Students Die by Suicide After Their Intimate Video Surfaces
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tragic Incident: Student Takes Extreme Step After Parents Deny Pocket Money

Tragic Incident: Student Takes Extreme Step After Parents Deny Pocket Money

Jharkhand: Competitive Examination Bill Passed To Plug Leaks, Check Cheating, Nix Nexus

Jharkhand: Competitive Examination Bill Passed To Plug Leaks, Check Cheating, Nix Nexus

Karnataka Minister Pushes For Science City Project In Bengaluru

Karnataka Minister Pushes For Science City Project In Bengaluru

Symbiosis College Professor Suspended, Arrested For Objectionable Comments About Gods During Class...

Symbiosis College Professor Suspended, Arrested For Objectionable Comments About Gods During Class...

MHT CET Pharmacy 2023 Merit List Today - Check On ph2023.mahacet.org

MHT CET Pharmacy 2023 Merit List Today - Check On ph2023.mahacet.org