Top 5 immigrant friendly countries for Indian students 

In recent years, there has been a growth in the number of students studying outside of India, particularly in some of the top immigrant-friendly countries such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. According to data, the number of students who have gone to immigrant-friendly countries has more than quadrupled in the last 14 years.

Reasons for Indian students' migration

Ajay Sharma, President, and Founder, of Abhinav Immigration Services Private Limited, said: "These immigration-friendly countries have world-class universities, courses, teaching staff, and facilities. They offer excellent education and provide them with a platform for global exposure and opportunities for employment with attractive salaries. After completing their education, students can even apply for permanent residency, a pathway to citizenship. Having a permanent resident status in these nations means you have access to free universal education for your children at public-funded schools till the age of 18, including healthcare facilities and medical services. A variety of social security perks range from pension to unemployment allowance, disability allowance to child aid and support care, and more. Countries like Canada, the US, and Australia are some of the top contenders when it comes to Indian students choosing a place for long-term residence. Presence of a large Indian diaspora. Recent changes in immigration policies prefer overseas Indian students over the skilled labour workforce."

Here are some of the top Immigration-friendly countries for Indian students:

Canada

According to IRCC data, Indian students make up one of Canada's largest numbers of international students. Between the academic years 2015–2016 and 2019–2020, the number of Indian students seeking higher education in Canada surged by 350%. Nearly 1,30,000 Indian students were allowed to study in Canada from January to November 2021.

Australia

Australia recently increased post-study employment rights for Indian students from two to four years for select bachelor's degrees, from five years to three years for Master's degrees, and from six years to four years for PhDs. According to official data, more than 90% of Indian students have returned to Australia to continue their study on campus.

New Zealand

New Zealand has begun to give scholarships to Indian students, making it one of the most popular study destinations in the world. Whether it's because of world-class facilities for innovation and research, globally recognised qualifications, or affordability, a large number of Indian students have relocated to Australia in recent years. The number of Indian students admitted to New Zealand institutions and colleges has increased 400%. It also includes student-friendly regulations such as post-study work permits, part-time employment opportunities, and hassle-free admissions.

Ireland

When you study in Ireland, you gain access to the European Union after you become a resident. Their world-class study institutions, excellent curricula, and the presence of some of the top global firms with intriguing employment opportunities make it a top choice for Indian students.

Germany

For the longest time, Indians have been Germany's primary supply of highly qualified immigrants and international students. According to the German Academic Exchange Service, over 33,000 Indian students have chosen Germany for their studies, making them the second largest community at numerous German study destinations (DAAD).