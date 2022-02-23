To return or not to return: Indian students leaving Ukraine but doubts about mode of learning remain

With Ukraine looking forward to the State of Emergency in all Ukrainian territories apart from Donetsk and Luhansk regions for 30 days, many Indian students in the East European country are still torn between leaving and staying back as doubts about the mode of learning, that they will have to continue with, remain.

A student, Waseem Khan, from Lviv National Medical University said that his institution has decided to continue with the online mode of learning though the students have been notified that they have to make the payment of tuition and hostel fees by March 1. The student added that they have been told to get the contacts of all teachers and follow group updates concerning their classes in the institute regularly in case they leave the country. Though the Uttar Pradesh native feels that some clarity has been provided to the students, the obligatory summer practice that will be conducted by the university in June-July has made him worried as it has not been confirmed whether it will be administered online or offline. "I leave from Ukraine for India on March 9 but don't know when I would be able to come back," said the student who further claimed that the situation is normal in Lviv as residents go about their daily lives without any fear.

Sheenum Mongia from Dnipropetrovsk State Medical Academy said that her university has been conducting lectures offline, though she and many other students are planning to leave the country by February 27. "Unfortunately I am planning to leave the country soon and will attend online lectures from India," said Sheenum who added that her university will conduct the examinations in person for which she will have to come back around June. Sheenum also stated that a deadline of 10 days will be given by the university for the students to come back if and when the tensions subside. "For now March 13 has been set as the date since which the return of students will be facilitated but it can get extended," said Sheenum.

Students who have returned say that though they miss their time in the country, the warmth of home makes them feel secure. "I have to clear my absent days once I return to the university even though I am attending my online lectures but I want to be sure about the tensions easing down," said a student from Odesa National Medical University, while Jaineel Jani from Dnipro said that because of the three and a half hour time difference between India and Ukraine, he attends the classes around 12:30 AM which goes up to 5:30 AM. "Even though I miss my friends there, eating homecooked food is the best feeling in the world as the food we eat in Ukraine is not that good," said Jaineel with a chuckle.

While Air India has arranged special flights for the students and nationals in Ukraine from Kyiv to Delhi, many students are also opting for other carriers as they find it cheaper considering they are buying round trip tickets with the hope that they will be back in Ukraine sooner or later.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 10:52 PM IST