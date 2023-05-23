To prevent loss of schooltime, association chalks guidelines for child artistes

The group has also asked for a disclaimer stating, “No child was harmed, hurt, or ill-treated during the making of this film. All child rights and dignity of the child were upheld during the course of the production.” | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: On Sunday, May 21, 2023, the Early Childhood Association, a children’s rights NGO, drafted recommendations for the film and television associations that work with child artistes. The organisation has also sent the same to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the Women and Child Development Ministry, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Safety, and the Labour Ministry.





The association filed 14 major guidelines suggesting that child artistes should not miss school for more than 10 days in an academic year for work while making sure that children don’t work for more than six hours a day. The guidelines further asked for a copy of the signed contract to be submitted to the school to keep them in the loop with the terms and conditions.



Asking for an expert in child development issues should be part of the unit, ensuring no violation of child rights such as doing away with a lunch break, and informing every staff member of the whole unit about the POCSO act, about appropriate and inappropriate touches were listed as a few other major guidelines.



The association also requested productions to avoid shoots during exams or test dates. The guidelines recommend informing the school about the dates on which the child will remain absent. Schools have been asked to ensure that they give permission only if they will be able to support the child with studies and parents have been advised to not burden the child with shooting, school, and tuition on the same day.



Apart from these, the Early Childhood Association has also filed detailed advisory guidelines about the participation of students in reality shows, children’s insurance and medical points, the payments, the child’s safety from abuse, rest and breaks, presence of a guardian on the set, dialogues, costumes, gestures, makeup, set lights, food and health, timings, and the number of work hours.



“The Early Childhood Association appeals to the film and music industry to practice some sensitivity towards young kids as they are impressionable at this age and learn by imitating adults, especially film heroes and film stars,” wrote the group in its official statement while further demanding the presence of one of its members on set with young performers, and as a part of the censor team of all films involving young children.



The group has also asked for a disclaimer stating, “No child was harmed, hurt, or ill-treated during the making of this film. All child rights and dignity of the child were upheld during the course of the production.”