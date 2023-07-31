To Be Or Not To Be – Vegetarian

Vegetarianism |

Mumbai: After a recent controversy at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, over food-based segregation, some students at the institute were enraged when they discovered a notice on one of the canteen's doors which read "Only vegetarians are permitted to sit here."

The general secretary of the hostel asserts that there is no area designated for those who do not eat meat. However, this notice has set off a debate over elitism attached to people who take vegetarian diets.

The Free Press Journal spoke with students from various city colleges about whether veg and non veg food and eating places is really that big an issue. Most said it makes no difference in the larger scheme of things and no one even thinks about it.

‘Let people choose what to eat’

Allen D’Souza, final year MSc student at Wilson College, Charni Road says, “Rather than fighting over food, let people choose what they want to eat. It’s an unwanted controversy. It should be an individual’s choice whether to consume meat.”

While Allen asserts it’s purely a personal choice, he also brings up a close college friend, a strict vegetarian. "Whenever we went out as a group, he would always recommend places that had both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food options. He has absolutely no issue with the rest of us enjoying our steaks and chops while he chows down on veggies. Some in our group didn't even notice that Aakash was a vegetarian as he did not make an issue of it, and neither did those of us who were aware.”

‘Some vegetarians are sensitive’

Pooja Sharma, a student at NMIMS Mumbai, wonders where the issue is. "Some vegetarians are so sensitive that they can't stand the smell of non-vegetarian food or seeing people chewing meat. Their emotions must be considered."

Pooja, who lives in the college hostel, says that she is happy with her college mess because it serves pure vegetarian food. “People who want to eat non-veg can have it outside. Students are happy with vegetarian food,” she stated.

'What should matter is that food is hygienic'

Anagha Jalan, a student at Smt. M.M.K College of Commerce & Economics, thinks it's a shame that the subject is being debated in 2023.

"There is a need for food diversity at university for everyone. I have college friends from all around the country, thus such regressive rules should not exist. It is a shame that we are debating it in 2023. What we should demand is food cooked in hygienic conditions,” says Anagha.

‘Why the hullabaloo over the issue?’

"I see nothing wrong with using different sitting areas," says Rohit Choudhary, a graduate student at Amity University Mumbai.

“Non-vegetarian dishes often have a strong smell, which many may not like. There's no case of showing superiority as those having non-veg food can also put posters saying only non-veg allowed. Vegetarians should have separate areas and plates too. We have separate utensils for non-vegetarian food at my house too,” Rohit stated.

