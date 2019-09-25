TNTEU B.Sc, B.Ed results 2019 declared; check at tnteu.ac.in

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) has declared the results of Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) exams, according to FirstPost. Candidates who had appeared for Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) examinations can check the TNTEU Result 2019 from the official website, tnteu.ac.in.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University had conducted the BSc and BEd examinations in May and June. Candidates are advised to keep their hall ticket number and registration card handy in order to avoid unnecessary hassle while checking their score.

Steps to check TNTEU BSc, BEd results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – tnteu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'latest updates'

Step 3: After that select the link that says 'TNTEU BSc Result 2019, TNTEU BEd Result 2019'

Step 4: Enter registration number or roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Hit 'Submit' to check the TNTEU Result 2019

Step 6: Your TNTEU BSC/BEd scores will appear on the screen

Step 7: Candidates can access the result and take a print out for future reference