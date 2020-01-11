TNPSC Group 1 2020 Results declared, download from here- http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/

The Tamil Nadu Police Service Commission (TNPSC) has issued the Combined Civil Services Examination (CCSE) 2016-19 Result on their official website. The candidates who appeared for the TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2020 can download their results from the official website- http://tnpsc.gov.in/

The TNPSC CCSE 2016-19 examination was held from 23 December 2019 to 31 December 2019. The counselling was held on Candidates can check their scores roll number-wise from the website.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check to view and download your result:

Visit the official website- http://tnpsc.gov.in/ Click on TNPSC CCSE 2016-19 Result flashing on the homepage. A PDF will open containing the roll numbers of the qualified candidates. Candidates can download the TNPSC CCSE 2016-19 Result and save it for future reference.

The exam was conducted to recruit 139 people for various vacancies of different departments. The result comes with the notice- ‘The selection of the candidate is purely provisional and conditional subject to verification.’

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is headed by the Chairman and Comprises of fourteen other members, all appointed by the Governor of Tamil Nadu, in accordance with the above provisions of the Constitution of India. The Controller of Exams is responsible for notifying and conducting recruitment and departmental examinations.

The working of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is also regulated by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Regulation, 1954 and the TNPSC Rules of Procedure.