TNFUSRC Forest Watcher examination 2019: Answer key released, download it from forest.tn.gov.in

The recruitment examination conducted for the post of forester by the Forest Department of Tamil Nadu released its answer key on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination should go to forest.tn.gov.in to download the answer key. The window for raising any objections on the answer key has been open from 18th October till 20th October 2019. Here are the steps to download the answer key:

• Step 1: Go to the official site of – forest.tn.gov.in

• Step 2: Click on ‘kindly check this link-window for viewing Question paper, Question and Answer challenge for the post of Forest Watcher-English/Tamil’

• Step 3: You will be redirected to the main website.

• Step 4: Login with registration number and password.

• Step 5: Answer key will be displayed.

• Step 6: Download it and print it, if needed.

The released answer key is preliminary, soon the final answer key will be released, subsequent to which the result will be declared. The selected candidates will be offered package of Rs.35,900 to Rs.1,13,500 as per the Indian Express report.