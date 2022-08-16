TNEA Rank list to be out today; Know more about counseling schedule

e-Paper Get App

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) will release the rank list for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA 2022) today, August 16.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 12:11 PM IST
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) will release the rank list for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA 2022) today, August 16. Candidates can check and download the rank card on the official website – tneaonline.org - once the list is out.

The TNEA rank list 2022 will be prepared depending on the marks scored in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Here's how to doenload the TNEA 2022 Rank List:

  1. Go to the official website - tneaonline.org.

  2. Click on “Login”.

  3. Key in your email id and password.

  4. The TNEA 2022 rank list will appear on the screen

  5. Download and take the printout of the TNEA 2022 rank list for future use.

TNEA counselling will be conducted between August 20 and August 23 for reserved category candidates and on August 25 for candidates who belong to the general category. The selected candidates must secure the seat within seven days or it will be allotted to the next person on the merit list.

