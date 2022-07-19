e-Paper Get App

TNEA 2022: Last day for registration today; Here's how to apply

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA 2022) application process will end today, July 19.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 11:54 AM IST
TNEA 2022: Last day for registration today; Here's how to apply | IStocks

Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA 2022) application process will end today, July 19. The candidates can apply online through the official website - tneaonline.org.

To apply for the exam, candidates belonging to the general category (UR) will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while the ones belonging to the SC/ ST/ UR category will have to pay Rs 250.

Here's how to apply online for TNEA 2022:

  1. User registration

  2. Login by entering the system-generated application number and password.

  3. Enter the required personal details.

  4. Enter any special reservation information, if you are applicable for the same.

  5. Enter your scholarship information.

  6. Enter your school of study information.

  7. Fill your academic information.

  8. Preview the entered details and confirm the TNEA application.

  9. Provide payment details and pay the TNEA registration fee online.

  10. Download TNEA Application and get a hard copy for future use.

TNEA 2022 counselling will be conducted in four rounds.

article-image
