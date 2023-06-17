 TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 OUT at dte.tn.gov.in, Steps To Check
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTNDTE Diploma Result 2023 OUT at dte.tn.gov.in, Steps To Check

TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 OUT at dte.tn.gov.in, Steps To Check

The official website reads, "Diploma Board Examination April 2023 results published".

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 OUT | TNDTE site

The Directorate of Technical Education, DTE has released the TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 for the exams held in April. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the Tamil Nadu TNDTE Diploma results 2023 from the official website at dte.tn.gov.in. Candidates can check their results through their registration number.

The official website reads, "Diploma Board Examination April 2023 results published".

Read Also
TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable Out For 1st & 2nd Year; Check Here
article-image

The TNDTE 2023 conducted the DoTE April 2023 diploma examination from April 27 to May 16, 2023.

Steps to download TNDTE Diploma Results 2023:

  • Visit the official website of TN DTE at dte.tn.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the TN DTE 2023 result link

  • Key in your log in details

  • TNDTE Diploma Result will appear on the screen

  • Download and keep a copy of the same for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Exclusive: Data Science, AI, And More In Focus For First Foreign Campus In Tanzania, Says IIT...

FPJ Exclusive: Data Science, AI, And More In Focus For First Foreign Campus In Tanzania, Says IIT...

TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 OUT at dte.tn.gov.in, Steps To Check

TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 OUT at dte.tn.gov.in, Steps To Check

Shoolini Partners With Melbourne University For Dual Degree Program; First Private Varsity To...

Shoolini Partners With Melbourne University For Dual Degree Program; First Private Varsity To...

Watch: Telangana Girl Students Forced To Take Off Burqa Before Appearing For Exam; State Home...

Watch: Telangana Girl Students Forced To Take Off Burqa Before Appearing For Exam; State Home...

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023 Out At sscmpr.org; Direct Link Here

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023 Out At sscmpr.org; Direct Link Here