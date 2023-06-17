TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 OUT at dte.tn.gov.in, Steps To Check

TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 OUT | TNDTE site

The Directorate of Technical Education, DTE has released the TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 for the exams held in April. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the Tamil Nadu TNDTE Diploma results 2023 from the official website at dte.tn.gov.in. Candidates can check their results through their registration number.

The official website reads, "Diploma Board Examination April 2023 results published".

The TNDTE 2023 conducted the DoTE April 2023 diploma examination from April 27 to May 16, 2023.

Steps to download TNDTE Diploma Results 2023:

Visit the official website of TN DTE at dte.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the TN DTE 2023 result link

Key in your log in details

TNDTE Diploma Result will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy of the same for future reference.