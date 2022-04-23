TNDTE Diploma result 2021 released at tndte.gov.in

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has announced the results of the TNDTE Diploma October exam 2021. TNDTE Diploma October results are now available on the official website, tndte.gov.in. Candidates who took the Tamil Nadu Diploma October exams can access their TNDTE results by entering their registration and roll numbers.

Here's how to download:

1. Go to the official website-- tndte.gov.in.

2. Select the "TNDTE Diploma October Result 2021" link.

3. Enter the registration number/ roll number and submit.

4. Download it for future reference.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education holds Diploma course exams twice a year, in April and October. TNDTE Diploma courses are available at the state's polytechnics. For more information, candidates should go to the official website at tndte.gov.in.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 06:23 PM IST