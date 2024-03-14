TN TRB Releases Notification For 4,000 Assistant Professor Positions; Apply At trb.tn.gov.in |

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released a notification for the hiring of Assistant Professors in the Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service for Government Arts & Science Colleges and Government Colleges of Education. Those who are interested and eligible can submit their applications online starting from March 28 on the official website of TN TRB, trb.tn.gov.in.

The purpose of this hiring process is to fill 4,000 positions for the role of Assistant Professor. The application form must be submitted by April 29, and after that, the online link will no longer be available. Any incomplete applications will not be accepted.

Candidates who previously applied and paid the fees in response to the notifications issued on August 28, 2019, and October 4, 2019, are required to reapply. However, they are not required to make another payment for the online application registration fees, a notice by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board said.

Eligibility

Selection of candidates will be based on a written exam and interview. Details regarding vacancies, educational qualifications, age limit, application procedure, and other relevant information can be found in the official notification.

Applicants must hold a Master's degree with at least 55% marks in the relevant subject from an Indian university or its equivalent.

Moreover, they should have passed the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar UGC-accredited test. Alternatively, a Ph.D. degree from a foreign university is also acceptable. Applicants should be below 57 years of age as of July 1st.

Application Procedure:

Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in.

Click on the TN TRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024 link once it's activated on the homepage.

Log in and submit the application using your login credentials.

Complete the application process and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Download and print a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.