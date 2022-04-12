TN to experience Foreign lang in engineering syllabus, demand for educators goes up

The demand for teachers in German, French, Chinese, and Japanese has gone up in Tamil Nadu following the state government's announcement that final year engineering students in government and aided colleges will have to mandatorily study a foreign language.

While there were reports on the state government planning for such a move, the State Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi on Monday announced in the state Assembly that final year engineering students in government and aided colleges will have to undergo training in one or the other of the above mentioned foreign language.

This has led to a rush for scouting good teachers in these languages who are adept in both written and spoken parts of these languages.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu higher education department told that the state may need a large volume of teachers and that the presence of Japanese and Chinese teachers will be less when compared to German and French educators.

K.S. Sunil Kumar, a German language teacher based out at Annan Nagar (East), Chennai, said, "I have been teaching German language skills for the past seven years and I feel that the government decided that government and aided engineering students are required to study one or the other foreign language is a welcome move. However, I am now fully occupied with my present strength of students, but will take a call if the government approaches me regarding the same."

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 02:21 PM IST