TN TET 2022: Provisional answer key out; here's how to download |

Chennai: Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu, published the provisional answer key and question papers of Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TN TET). The TN TET 2022 provisional answer key is available for download on the official website – trb.tn.nic.in.

The exam took place from October 14 to October 19 in two sessions. Candidates can send their objection or representation related to the TN TET provisional answer key by October 31, 5:30 pm.

Here's how to download TN TET 2022 provisional answer key:

Go to the official website- trb.tn.nic.in. Select the TN TET 2022 answer key link. Key in the registration number. Choose your scheduled batch, date of exam, and date of birth. Type the captcha. Press on the submit button, and the system will send OTP to the registered mobile number. After the OTP is verifed, you will land on the applicant OT page. Read and agree to the instructions. Raise your issues in the desired fields. Scan and upload the supporting document, and submit the form.

The official notification mentions, “For any objections, candidates should give proof from standard Text Books only. Guides/Notes will not be entertained by TRB. The representation in any other form including e-mail, courier, India-post or application in person will not be entertained.”