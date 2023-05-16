 TN SSLC, HSE class 11 results 2023 to be declared on May 19 at tnresults.nic.in
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
TN SSLC, HSE class 11 results 2023 | Representational Pic

New Delhi: Directorate of Government Education (DGE) Tamil Nadu has announced date and time for SSLC or Class 10 and Class 11 or HSE (+1) results 2023.

As per information available on the official website, TN SSLC result will be declared on May 19, Friday, at 10 am. TN +1 result will be announced at 2 pm on the same day.

Students can check TN SSLC and +1 results 2023 on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu plus two results were announced on May 8. This year, a total of 8,03,385 students appeared for the exam of whom 7,55,451 students have been announced pass, taking the overall pass percentage to 94.03%.

Steps to check TN SSLC, +1 results 2023

  • Go to tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in.

  • On the home page, open the link for SSLC or plus one result 2023.

  • Enter your credentials and login.

  • Check and download your TN SSLC, +1 result.

  • Take a printout of the page, if required.

