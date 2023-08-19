TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 Schedule Out At tnmedicalselection.net

TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 Schedule Out | Representative Image, Unsplash

Tamil Nadu: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling schedule for round two is out now. Directorate of Medical Education and Research Tamil Nadu has released the schedule on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

According to the schedule, the registration for Round 2 will begin on August 21 and the last date to register is on August 22, 2023. The choice filling and choice locking will be done from August 24 to August 28, 2023. If the candidate does not lock his/her choices till the last date their choices will be automatically locked.

The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 29 to August 30, 2023. The result will be announced on August 31, 2023.

Candidates can download the provisional allotment order from September 1 to September 4, 2023. According to the schedule the last date for joining is September 4, 2023.

Steps to Apply for TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling:

Visit the official site of DMER, Chennai at tnmedicalselection.net.

A new page will open where candidates can click on registration link.

Click on the link and enter the required details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

