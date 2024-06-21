 TN HSC 1st Year Supply Exam Admit Cards To Release Soon; Exam In July 2024
Siksha MUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

On June 25, 2024, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will release the admit cards for the TN HSC first-year Supply Hall Ticket 2024. Applicants can visit the DGETN official website at dge.tn.gov.in to download their admit cards if they are eligible for the exam. As per the official announcement, candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be permitted.

The exam is scheduled for July 2024, according to the official announcement, and candidates are asked to download their hall passes from the official website starting on June 25, 2024, as soon as they become available.

In order to take the exam, candidates must provide their login information on the official website. Students must therefore have their login information, such as their application number and birthdate, ready.

For information on the date of the practical examination, candidates should also get in touch with the Principal Superintendent of the exam centre that was assigned to them.

Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website 

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the hall ticket link

Step 3: Once click and open it, enter your required details to login 

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: Your hall ticket will appear on your screen

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates should take out a printout of the hall ticket and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information regarding the above-mentioned exam.

