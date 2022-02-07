TN govt issues notice on plea challenging reservation in NEET super speciality

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice on the plea challenging the Tamil Nadu government's decision related to the reservation in the NEET super specialty.

A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai adjourned the matter to February 25, 2022.

The matter was argued by the senior Advocate Gopal Sankanarayanan, assisted by advocate Shankar Narayan and Suhrith Pandey.

The petition was filed by advocate on record, Rashmi Nandakumar.

The court was hearing a petition challenging the Tamil Nadu government's decision purporting to reserve 50 percent seats at the super specialty level in government medical colleges to doctors who are serving under the State of Tamil Nadu.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 06:01 PM IST