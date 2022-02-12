TN eases more Covid curbs; primary schools, playschools to open

With the number of Covid-19 cases coming down, the Tamil Nadu government has eased the lockdown restrictions in the state, officials said, adding primary schools, play-schools, and nursery schools will open from Wednesday, on February 16. This was announced by the state government in a statement on Saturday.

The primary schools, playschools, and nursery schools are set open in the state after two years. The government also allowed trade fairs while political, social, and cultural programmes will not be allowed to be conducted till March 2. The number of persons allowed for marriage functions is increased from 100 to 200 while for funerals 100 people are allowed to participate.

Hotels, restaurants, bakeries, multiplexes, theatres, shops, showrooms, jewellery stores, clubs, gyms, sports events at indoor stadia, beauty parlours, salons, and amusement parks will be allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity.

These entities were allowed to function with only 50 per cent capacity as part of the Covid-19 restrictions. It is to be noted that the daily fresh Covid-19 cases have come down from 30,744 on January 22 to 2086 in February 11.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in a statement said: "The state government announced various relaxations considering the livelihood of the people. I request to the people of the state to wear masks in public places, maintain social distancing, and to take double vaccination."

The Chief Minister appealed to all shop owners to ensure that their employees and customers are wearing masks. Shops are asked to keep hand sanitisers at the entrance and allow customers inside only after thermal screening.



Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:47 PM IST