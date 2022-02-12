TN doctors to assist medicos in overcoming  English language barrier

Chennai: A group of Tamil Nadu government doctors has started a WhatsApp group to help first-year MBBS students who have been admitted to medical colleges under quota overcome English language barriers.

Students who are admitted under the 7.5 percent government school quota are not familiar with the English language, and studying a whole curriculum in a new language causes mental and psychological issues for some students, leading the formation of the "Tamilini Thunaivan" group.

Subash Gandhi, Health officer from the state's Department of Public Health said: "Students must realise that language is not a major hindrance for pursuing the course. Of course, initially, they will face certain difficulties but one has to overcome this and for that, they have to get into the groove of learning the language and interpreting the subject in the new language. Tasking can be done as we are all examples of the same issue. We have overcome that and have become doctors."





Gandhi said that it is very challenging as every concept and word was in English and some students get bogged down by this.

"Many students from remote villages get admission to MBBS course under the government quota and they don't have much knowledge of English language. We formed this group to guide them and to solve their problems".



After 291 students signed up, another group was also created, he added.





Sixteen doctors, three teachers, and three nurses are part of this exercise to support students.



Doctor Damayanti, Physiology Professor from Karur, has made a video describing the Cadaver in Tamil for the benefit of the students, and it has been a great assistance to the students since Physiology, Anatomy, and Biochemistry are taught in the first year MBBS course.

A senior doctor, who is a serving professor at a government medical college, said: "English is not an obstacle and students from government school background should not be cowed down by the difficulty in that language and hence we chipped in. The students need to learn medical terms and we have planned to teach the basics for the first three months."





He also said that the classes they take supporting the students and the WhatsApp group are in turn helping these doctors as stress busters from their daily routine.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:52 AM IST