TN class 12th results 2023: Re-evaluation begins from May 15, supplementary registration starts today

Tamil Nadu class 12th Re-evaluation to begin from May 15

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has today, May 8 declared the results of the Tamil Nadu board exam 2023 for class 12 students.

The results are available on the official website of TNDGE at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

The state recorded a pass percentage of 94.03% where 7,55,451 out of 8,03,385 students cleared the exam. While 81.89% of students passed the arts stream test and 96.32% passed the science stream exam, 91.63% passed the commerce stream exam. Girls outperformed boys with 4,21,013 females clearing the exam and 3,82,371 boys both passing the test this year.

Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2023: Re-valuation of answer sheets

In its official press release, the Tamil Board will begin the retotaling or re-valuation process May 15 onwards and will conclude on May 21, 2023.

Students who are interested recalculate their marks can deposit the prescribed fees amount. The amount is non- refundable. Those students who are unsatisfied with their results can go for the revaluation of marks and complete the process as soon as the registration begins.

Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2023: Supplementary exam

The Tamil Nadu Board has also started the registration for supplementary examination.

The application for the same begins from May 8 and concludes on May 15, 2023. Students who have compartments in on or more subjects have to mandatorily appear and pass in the examination. A student has to repeat a class if the he/ she fails to pass the examination in supplementary examination.

To pass, all students must receive 35 points in each subject. It is necessary to have 15 points in theory and a total of 35 points for subjects worth 70 points. In the internal or practical component, there is no set minimum score. Students who pass the HSC test with a score of 90 per cent or more will be given an A1 grade. Those who pass with a score of 81–90 per cent will be given an A2. D grades are given to students who score between the 35 and 40 per cent range.