TN Board Class 10 result 2022 out, here's the list of websites

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 12:07 PM IST
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exam today at 12 noon. Official websites dge.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in will have the results and detailed score.

Here's the list of websites where you can check Class 10 result:


Here's how to check TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2022 via SMS

Students can also check their scores via SMS. Type TNBOARD10 followed by their registration number and date of birth and send it to any of the official numbers of TN Board including 09282232585, or 09282232585.

